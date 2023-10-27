Shorthanded Packers Will Have Key Player Back vs. Minnesota

The Green Bay Packers are dinged up. There are no excuses ahead of the rivalry matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, and the Packers won't have to say that their starting running back will miss the game.

The Packers received the good news on Friday that Aaron Jones will be good to go, and will suit up on Sunday.

Jones is the most important player on the offense for the Packers, and probably the entire roster.

Jones has realistically been healthy for just one game this season, the opener against the Chicago Bears.

Jones is set to return this weekend for the Sunday noon kickoff from Lambeau Field, and will provide the young Packers offense a boost both in experience and energy.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Packers running back Aaron Jones does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game. He will play, though, it sounds as if the Packers will have him on a snap count. “We’re still going to be smart with him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t think he’s 100 percent by any stretch.”

Snap count or not, it will be a big boost for Green Bay to have Jones out on the field at all.

Jones has had several big games in his career against the Vikings, and Packers fans are hoping he can deliver again.

Last season in the big New Year's Day home victory for Green Bay, Jones had 111 yards on 14 carries.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for Noon on Sunday as both teams look to get an important division win at this stage of the season.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

