Have You Been To A Baseball Game During COVID? It’s Weird

Attending sporting events is just one of the many things people missed during COVID, including baseball. Nothing screams summer like going to a baseball game and eating all sorts of great ballpark food while cheering your team to victory.

Being back inside a professional baseball stadium is almost surreal. Your mind starts to wander and recall memories from the "last game you attended before the pandemic." Most people would say their last baseball game was in 2019. Just being around a sports atmosphere is exciting in itself. However, you tend to forget about the little things that you didn't miss, such as the price of food and drink or long lines to the bathroom.

One of the biggest cities that stayed locked down in the pandemic was Chicago. Sporting events still went on but without fans. Once baseball came back in the city, everyone wanted to spend the day at the ballpark...and I mean everyone. No matter if you cheer for the Northsiders or Southsiders, it's going to be busy. I couldn't say that sentence about the White Sox a few years ago (ha)!

While I was in Chicago, I attended not one but two White Sox games of a weekend series with the Cleveland Indians (They officially won't be "The Guardians" until the 2022 season.). I captured a lot of great highlights, good food, fun moments, and even Elvis walking through the crowd. It's like you're at the game with me!

This game was full of energy, especially when the White Sox closer Liam Hendriks entered the field. This guy's walk-up song had so much pizzazz! I wish I got that on video. At least you can feel his excitement after this final pitch.

Elvis pulled out all the stops for this performance. He was pretty good. The "King of Rock & Roll" man in the sky would have been proud.

Elvis Night always ends in a night of fireworks. AKA...The best fireworks in Chicago.

I've missed baseball and I'm glad I was able to witness what could be a historic season for the White Sox.