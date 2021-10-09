Have You Seen Pink Pumpkins for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Almost everyone knows someone, dealing with some form of cancer. If you don't consider yourself fortunate.

I have had three dear friends who were diagnosed with breast cancer. Two are still here.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It was created in 1985 to draw attention to the disease and to help raise funds for research, prevention, and treatments. There are always a number of events that go on during this month to remember breast cancer fighters, honor survivors, and educate the rest of us.

There is one more thing you can do to support this worthy cause and that is to buy a pink pumpkin to put on your porch. Now you could go with any old pink pumpkin, but you could also find and buy a real pink pumpkin.

Ever heard of, or seen one of them? Me neither. But they are really pretty and pretty unique, as you can see in the above photo.

I found an article on Country Living that talked about the pink pumpkins, who grows them, and why. It also tells you where you can buy seeds for them, just in case you can't find any near you. Okay, so maybe you won't have a real one this year, but maybe next.

The American Cancer Society encourages early detection through self-examination and mammograms. They educate people about the risk factors for breast cancer and also prevention methods. They connect people to resources that help them understand their cancer diagnosis and to support groups that can make all the difference in the journey.

Sources: American Cancer Society, Country Living, Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation