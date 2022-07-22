Relay for Life Honors Amazing Cancer Community Tonight

Cancer. One word that unites people in fear, anger, sorrow, joy, and hope, depending on where you are in the journey. The American Cancer Society (ACS) has had the same mission since it was founded 109 years ago- -to save lives.

That effort means attacking the disease at every turn. Increasingly, this means promoting prevention by encouraging healthy lifestyles. ACS has always supported families, fighters, and survivors, through each step of their experience. It also fights for legislation dedicated to defeating cancer.

Research looking for answers to the unknown, and for better and more effective cancer treatments has always been at the forefront of what ACS does. This endeavor is producing success, but there is still a long way to go. Around 610,000 people in the U.S. are anticipated to die from cancer this year.

The ACS Relay for Life of Sioux Falls is the opportunity to celebrate survivors we cherish, remember loved ones we've lost, and support fighters who continue their odyssey. It is tonight, Friday, July 22, from 6 10 10 PM at Sertoma Park

One of the most powerful components of the Relay for Life is the Luminaria Ceremony. You can dedicate a luminaria to a loved one you've lost, to a survivor, or to someone still fighting.

For more information, see the American Cancer Society online, ACS Relay for Life of Sioux Falls on Facebook, or call 1-800.227.2345.