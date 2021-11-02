Have You Seen These South Dakota Teenagers?

UPDATE: Jaden Shroll and Terence First In Trouble have been located and the parents have been notified.

A northern South Dakota town is urging the public to help locate two teenagers that have been missing since Sunday, October 31st.

The Watertown Police Department have been actively searching for 17-year-old Jaden Shroll and her boyfriend 17-year-old Terence First In Trouble. The Watertown Police Department even shared a photo of the teenagers on its Facebook page to give the public some guidance on what the teenagers look like.

The Watertown Police Department "believe they are in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Watertown Ford plates." This can be a very scary and unknown situation for anyone involved, especially for Jaden's and Terence's family members.

Terence's mom, Amanda has been extremely active on her Facebook page sharing recent information on her son. Amanda tells her Facebook friends that they "believe they are in Sioux Falls due to Jadens Bank transactions." "I have been in contact with my son through text messages as of this morning. He said they were ok and coming home but would not speak to me on the phone and now his phone is off again and we just want them both home safe," says Amanda First In Trouble.

The goal for the Watertown Police Department is to find Jaden and Terence and safely return them home, which is why they need the public's help. Any and all information is greatly appreciated.

If you know any information about Jaden's and Terence's whereabouts, the public is strongly encouraged to contact the Watertown Police Department at (605) 882-6210. People can also submit anonymous tips by visiting the Watertown Police Department's website.

Let's help the Watertown Police Department bring Jaden and Terence home.