Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

44° 55' 27.99" N 93° 18' 40.73" W

This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round.

It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register. According to sources, at one time its tracks were used by the Minnesota Streetcar Museum. And, is the third-oldest reinforced concrete arch bridge in Minnesota.

So here we go to the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes to find the Queen Bridge in the Grand Rounds Historic District on Lake Harriet.

There is an awesome walking/bike trail around the lake that is just shy of three miles. It's a great place to have a family picnic, excellent beach, and boat dock. In the summer there is live music and concerts at the bandshell.

Next, be on the watch for the Minneapolis bridges that span the Mississippi River. How many are there?

