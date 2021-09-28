Heads Up Sioux Falls, This National TV Game Show Wants You

Do you or your family want a chance to be on one of the most popular television game shows in the nation? Well, believe it or not, Sioux Falls residents and families now have a fantastic opportunity to compete in a major game show on national television. The best part? This television game show is specifically calling for Sioux Falls people!

The game show Family Feud is actually looking for families from Sioux Falls to appear on the program. There are only a few requirements each family has to agree to in order to participate. One major factor: Families on the show have to be FUN!

This could be a big break for one or multiple families from Sioux Falls! The prizes are great like a brand new car or up to $100,000. However, the experience of being on national television is even bigger!

The application process for the Family Feud is pretty simple to follow. In order to apply for the Family Feud, you have to make sure you agree to the following criteria listed on the website:

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

All auditions are being conducted over Zoom, so you and your family won't even have to leave the comfort of your own living room!

Interested? Then fill out this application form for your family here!

Who knows? Maybe we will see another Sioux Falls family on Family Feud soon! Don't forget to check out the Zomer family on the “Feud” happening this Thursday, September 30th!

