Heisman Trophy Finalists Named, Winner Announced Saturday

LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

The Heisman has been given to the nation's most outstanding college football player since 1935. This year's winner will be announced Saturday in New York at 7:00 PM, ESPN. The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010, when Stanford's Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn's Cam Newton and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the voting.

Daniels is trying to become the third LSU player to win the Heisman and first since Joe Burrow in 2019.

Nix has completed 77.2% of his passes, which is slightly behind the major college football record and has thrown for 4,145 yards and 40 TDs.

Buckeyes standout Harrison has 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns, and his trip to New York gives No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) Heisman finalists in five of the past six seasons.

Penix is in his sixth college season after four injury-filled years at Indiana. He transferred to Washington in 2022 to play for coach Kalen DeBoer, his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, and has guided the second-ranked Huskies to 23 victories, a Pac-12 title, and their second College Football Playoff appearance with 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns this year.

