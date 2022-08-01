Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022.

According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.

There are about 853 cities and 87 counties throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Minneapolis with the population of 394,424 to the small town of Kinbrae with 11 people in it.

Duluth actually ranked in the top 20 of Minnesota cities. With a population of 86, 239 and a crime index of 1,932 the port city came in at number 15 on the list out of 229. Check out the top 20 below and see if the list shocks you:

Hilltop (population of 828) - 5,547 crime index Minneapolis (394,424) - 3,783 Waite Park (7,391) - 2,919 Bemidji (14,319) - 2,802 Saint Paul (291,728) - 2,664 Brooklyn Center (30,549) - 2,548 Park Rapids (3,894) - 2,519 Virginia (8,671) - 2,515 Maplewood (39,261) - 2,196 Spring Lake Park (6,503) - 2,085 Brainerd (13,521) - 2,035 West Saint Paul (19,690) - 1,967 Columbia Heights (19,605) - 1,966 Fridley (27,494) - 1,936 Duluth (86,239) - 1,932 Mora (3,534) - 1,803 Brooklyn Park (77,579) - 1,793 Mankato (39,871) - 1,787 Saint Cloud (66,038) - 1,717 Eveleth (3,708) - 1,688

I'm not quite sure what has been going on in Hilltop. The small town consists of 16 city blocks and apparently a lot of crime has been happening lately according to this crime index. The city is located about 149 miles south of Duluth.

For the cities around Duluth; Cloquet came in at 32 with a crime index of 1,432. Proctor was at 47 with 1,313. Hermantown was number 66 with 1,123. Lastly, the closest city near Duluth was Two Harbors at 167 with a 568 crime index.

There you have it. Maybe the results surprise you or maybe they don't. I'm still kind of shocked Hilltop came out on top.

