The Augustana Vikings suffered their first loss of the season at home to Mankato on Saturday, and have tumbled in the newest set of rankings from the AFCA on Monday.

The Vikings are now the 13th-ranked team in the country, and currently hold a 9-1 record on the season.

Augustana still has postseason goals in mind this season, and will take on Wayne State on the road on Saturday in the regular season finale.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana (Pa.), 32; Upper Iowa, 28; Slippery Rock, 16; Delta St., 14; Frostburg St., 14; California (Pa.), 10; Angelo St., 4; West Alabama, 4; Wingate, 4; Assumption, 3; Catawba, 1.

The Vikings travel to Wayne, Nebraska this weekend for a 1:00 kickoff against the Wayne State Wildcats. Listen to the game locally on 100.1 FM KXRB!

Source: AFCA Top 25