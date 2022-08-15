Here’s How SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. Fared in His NFL Debut
There was a ton of football this weekend. Not the kind that typically has fans at the edge of their seats, but football nonetheless. The NFL preseason kicked off, and with it came an opportunity to see the bulk of young talent that recently entered the league in their first live game action.
On Thursday, the New England Patriots took on the New York Giants, and a lot of local eyes were on former South Dakota State standout Pierre Strong Jr.
Strong was a fourth round pick of the Patriots in April's NFL Draft, and is looking to earn a complimentary role in a crowded New England backfield.
On Thursday night, Strong Jr. had his first opportunity on an NFL football field, and it's safe to say that he did not disappoint.
The former Jackrabbit led the Patriots in rushing in the preseason opener, finishing with 6 carries for 25 yards. In addition, he caught 1 pass for 0 yards in the close 23-21 defeat to the Giants.
His 4.2 yard per carry average was also the best on the team as the Patriots aim to make the postseason for the second consecutive year.
We'll keep an eye on Strong's progress throughout the preseason, as the 23 year old looks to compete with the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris for touches this season in the Patriot backfield.
