Here’s How the Iowa Hawkeyes Can Win the Big Ten West

It's been quite the turnaround of late for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeye football program. On Saturday, the team hung tough against a good Minnesota team, and ultimately picked up the 13-10 victory.

This Saturday, the team will look to prolong their season even further, as with a win the Hawkeyes will be crowned champions of the Big Ten West.

The team currently holds the tiebreaker against the Purdue Boilermakers, who the Hawkeyes defeated back on November 5th 24-3.

That's the one scenario that Hawkeye fans will be tuned into on Saturday when Iowa plays host to Nebraska. If the Hawkeyes win, they will take on the winner of Michigan and Ohio State in Indianapolis.

If they were to lose, the door is open for either Purdue or Illinois to take the crown, but the Hawkeyes could also lose and still represent the West a week from Saturday if both other programs were to lose their games. Clear as mud, right?

If Illinois stumbles against Northwestern and Purdue coughs one up against Indiana, then Iowa becomes the top team in the tiebreaker scenarios even if they lose to Nebraska. Iowa comes out on top of a three-team tiebreaker with the Hawkeyes, Purdue, and the winner of the Wisconsin-Minnesota game.

Iowa has won four straight contests to reach their current mark of 7-4. Things looked pretty bleak not too long ago when the program was 3-4 and coming off of a 54-10 loss at home to Ohio State.

Now, Kirk Ferentz has his Hawkeyes poised for yet another Big Ten title game appearance, with just the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the way this Saturday in Iowa City.

Source: Yahoo.com