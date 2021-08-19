Here’s How To Make Back-to-School Shopping Fun!

Back-to-School shopping is one of several things- -A) Something you and your kids look forward to, B) Something you put off as long as humanly possible, or C) Misery!

Wouldn't it be nice if you could go to an event where you could finish your back-to-school shopping, actually find some bargains, have a snack and have some fun all at the same time?

That Back-to-School Bash is happening this Saturday, August 21, at the Empire Mall, from 11 AM to 1 PM!

Just head over to the Center Court area by Maurices and Altar'd State and expect a lot of activities for you and your kids. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum's ZooMobile will be there and they always have some unique animals with them.

There will be a wacky Tropical Bounce House, Selfie stations, (so you can get lots of pics of you & your kids), Nestle Toll House Café will have a cookie decorating booth, and Build-a-Bear Workshop, plus Candy Clubhouse will have a bunch of great giveaways!

Let your children's imaginations go wild with the adorable, rideable, Animal World electric animals that will be available. They could ride a zebra, lion, giraffe, or maybe buzz around on a Panda or Dinosaur!

And don't forget the snacks! Hyvee, Cinnabon, Boki Gelato, and Auntie Anne's Pretzels will have all kinds of yummy food and beverages for you.

Just in case you forget that you're there to get your back-to-school shopping done, you should know that the retailers will be offering super deals on back-to-school must have's for kids, teens, college students, and families.

For more information on the Back-to-School Bash see the Empire Mall online.

Source: James Payer/Empire Mall

