Hey Iowa, Have You Ever Heard Of The Gabe Glidden Curse?

I was born on December 5th, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ever since that moment, I'm pretty sure that the sports world put a curse on me. I've been a die-hard Minnesota sports fan for my entire life and it has definitely not been easy. There have been some good moments over the years but for the most part, it has been full of letdowns... This past weekend, I thought I would finally have my first men's sports championship in 20 years...sadly, that wasn't the case.

I know the WNBA team, the Minnesota Lynx, has had some success in the past but I'm not a huge basketball fan, so when they were constantly winning championships, it was cool but I wasn't very invested in the team.

I grew up watching Golden Gopher hockey for as long as I can remember. Our entire family would sit around and watch them play every Friday and Saturday night and they provided some of the most amazing sports moments I can remember. They won the national championship in 2002 and 2003. The game they won in 2002, against Maine, will forever be one of the greatest hockey games I've ever seen.

The national championship game was being held in Minnesota that season, which added even more magic to the incredible game. After trailing 3-2, they scored the tieing goal with 52 seconds left in the 3rd period and they eventually went on to beat Main in overtime. It still remains one of the most exciting moments I've ever seen watching one of my favorite teams.

If you're not a fan of college hockey, the Golden Gophers made it to the national championship for the first time since 2015. They've historically had some of the best teams in college hockey and this year, this team was incredible. They entered the NCAA hockey tournament as the number 1 seed and dominated every team they were matched up against. They won their first game 9-2, their second game 4-1, and their 3rd game 6-2.

Sadly, the magic this team had all season ran out and they lost to the Quinnipiac Bobcats, in overtime, 3-2. To be fair, they just didn't play very well in the second and third periods. They jumped out to an early lead in the game but for some reason, you could just tell they were getting outskated and outplayed. Kudos to the Bobcats as they were the better team that night.

My run of watching my favorite teams lose in big games has continued for 20 years. I was hoping when I moved to Iowa a little over a year ago, my luck might change. Sadly, it seems to have just gotten worse. I'm convinced I brought some of my bad sports luck to Iowa after having watched the women's basketball team lose to LSU in their championship appearance.

I'm not exactly sure what I need to do to remove this sports curse I've been carrying around but hopefully spending more time living in Iowa will eventually do the trick. There's a popular saying fans of Minnesota sports teams are all too familiar with..."there's always next year." Hopefully, one of my teams will break this curse and bring home a championship.

