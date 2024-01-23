Hockey Day Minnesota-What You Need to Know
Make way for all Rink Rats! Hockeytown U.S.A. welcomes you to Hockey Day Minnesota this weekend in Warroad, Minnesota.
Thursday through Saturday, January 25-27 The State of Hockey will live live on the ice for the 2024 Hockey Day Minnesota.
HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA SCHEDULE
Saturday:
Warroad vs Lakeville North varsity girls, 9:30 AM
Moorhead vs Wayzata boys, 1:00 PM
Warroad vs Roseau boys 4:30 PM
Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild, 8:00 PM (St. Paul)
HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA HISTORY
Hockey Day Minnesota began in Baudette, Minnesota in 2007.
GOING TO WARROAD?
The small community of 1,800 is pulling out all the stops for the biggest hockey day in the state. Over the past 17 years, Hockey Day Minnesota has become the most popular winter event. Here's everything you need to know.
REMEMBER 2007
Playing on natural ice in Baudette Bay, Hockey Day Minnesota began in 2007 that featured Lake of the Woods and St. Paul Johnson. They dropped the puck on a day that was a balmy 19 degrees.
