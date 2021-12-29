State of Hockey Hosts NHL Winter Classic

This weekend the best sheet of ice will be displayed for the world to see at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

The game will be held Saturday, January 1 beginning at 6:00 PM on TNT featuring the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

The weather will definitely be a factor. Damn cold. But those wearing the skates will feel right at home and won't even notice the cold.

According to NHL.com, this Winter Classic is sold out and expected to draw about 38,000.

Hockey fans can live the moment beginning Thursday, December 30 as the Stanley Cup will be on display for photo opportunities at the Mall of America.

Friday and Saturday, December 31-January 1 is the NHL PreGame Fan Fest Buildout inside Target Center. It's free and open to the public with a variety of interactive hockey attractions, live musical performances.

And if that isn't enough, stick around for more hockey later in January for Hockey Day Minnesota.

