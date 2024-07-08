Shakopee To Host 2025 Hockey Day Minnesota

The State of Hockey embellishes that handle every year with one of the most anticipated days of the year, second to the opening of walleye fishing, Hockey Day Minnesota.

The annual wintertime event began in 2007 in Baudette, Minnesota, and has since found host towns in Duluth, Stillwater, Warroad, Minnetonka, Grand Rapids, and many others where hockey rules for small to large clubs.

Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Shakopee will take over another North Star State famous attraction in Valleyfair.

Get our free mobile app

The 19th annual hockey event will consist of both boys and girls matchups, plus a college battle the week of January 22. WCCO is reporting that three days of hockey will precede the day-long televised event:

Wednesday, January 22

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount (girls)

Eastview vs. Rosemount (boys)

Thursday, January 23

Orono vs. Northfield (girls)

Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie (girls)

Brainerd vs. Shakopee (girls)

Friday, January 24

Delano vs. Orono (boys)

Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South (boys)

Hockey Day Minnesota will feature three games on Saturday, January 25:

Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing (boys)

Bemidji State University vs. University of Minnesota (women)

Maple Grove vs. Shakopee (boys)

To put a wrap on the day, the Minnesota Wild will host the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America The list below is from Niche . They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States. Gallery Credit: Dunken