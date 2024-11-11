Newly Hired Holgorsen Tabbed OC, Play Caller for Rest of Season

Dana Holgorsen was just hired by Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule as an offensive consultant last week and is now being promoted.

Coach Rhule announced on Monday that Holgorsen will be handed both the offensive coordinator position and play calling duties for the remainder of the season.

Holgorsen takes over both positions that were held as of yesterday by Marcus Satterfield.

When it comes to the impetus for the move; the stats don't lie:

The Cornhuskers are coming off a bye week that was preceded by a three-game losing streak during which they were outscored 104-44. In Nebraska's six conference games, the Cornhuskers rank 11th in the Big Ten in offense, 13th in rushing offense and ninth in passing offense. Nebraska also ranks 98th in offense SP+.

The Huskers are currently in the midst of an all-too-common late season skid.

Last year, they lost their final four games to finish just shy of a bowl berth at 5-7.

This season, the team started 5-1 and have dropped three straight to currently stand at 5-4.

The excitement at the outset of the season has quickly turned to disappointment and fear that another collapse is underway.

The Huskers and their fans hope that the change to Holgorsen can net them what they need to still call the season a success, and that starts with a bowl berth.

Nebraska takes the first step towards win number six and a bowl berth on Saturday when they travel to the West coast to take on USC. It's a 3:00 kick time on FOX as the Huskers look to reclaim some momentum down the stretch.

