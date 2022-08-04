Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!

You're probably familiar with the timeless children's show called "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus that is dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity.

The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that brings the arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create masterpieces too!

Get our free mobile app

Our friends at Pigeon605 caught up with the proud co-managers and founders of the 605 Magic Art Bus, Marlo Arp and Mercedes Maltese. This concept for this fun art bus started in 2021. The 605 Magic Art Bus will offer a variety of art classes thanks to the traveling classroom and studio on the bus. Pigeon605 explains, "The bus will offer classes for all ages at occasions such as birthday parties and corporate events, with 'dynamic and ever-changing custom programs' in all different mediums, from painting to sculpture." This bus really does seem like a magical art adventure!

There's also hidden artistic surprises on the bus like glow in the dark tables. Somewhere down the road, Marlo Arp and Mercedes Maltese tell Pigeon605 that they would like to have other forms of entertainment join the bus like magicians, comedians, and balloon artists. Sounds like the perfect ride to get your creative juices flowing.

Marlo Arp and Mercedes Maltese anticipate the 605 Magic Art Bus will be open and available for bookings sometime mid-August. The website for arts and crafts bus will also be live during the second week of August.

Don't forget! You can get the latest Sioux Falls news when you "adopt a pigeon" with Pigeon 605.

It's arts on wheels coming to a street near you soon!

You Can Get This South Dakota Home Now For A 'Heck Of A Deal' If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...you're in luck! There is a home in South Dakota just like this located only 65 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The Mitchell Republic in Mitchell, South Dakota is reporting that the former Kelley property in Mitchell is still on the market right now for a great price. In fact, Mayor Bob Everson of Mitchell says this house is available for a "heck of a deal."