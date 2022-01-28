Sioux Area Metro to Reduce Service
Using public transportation to get around in Sioux Falls is about to get a little more complicated for some riders.
The city has announced that staffing shortages are leading to reduced services on nearly half of the current routes.
The schedule changes take effect Monday (January 31).
Sioux Area Metro has announced that Routes 3 and 10 will move back to hourly service on weekdays, while other adjustments will be made to the schedules on Routes 1, 4, and 5.
Route 1:
- Downtown Bus Terminal
- 12th Street
- Western Avenue
- 22nd Street
- VA Medical Center
- 26th Street
- Kiwanis Avenue
- 49th Street
- Louise Avenue
- Southwest Transit Center
- 53rd Street Technology Blvd.
- Return to Downtown Bus Terminal
Route 3:
- Downtown Bus Terminal
- Minnesota Avenue
- 41st Street Louise Ave
- Southwest Transit Center
- Return to Downtown Bus Terminal
Route 4:
- Downtown Bus Terminal
- 10th Street
- 12th Street
- Return to Downtown Bus Terminal
Route 5:
- Downtown Bus Terminal
- 2nd Avenue
- 18th Street
- 7th Avenue
- Avera McGreevy Clinic
- 20th Street
- Cliff Avenue
- 41st Street
- Phillips Avenue
- 14th Street
- Return to Downtown Bus Terminal
Route 10:
- Downtown Bus Terminal
- 12th Street
- Valley View Road
- Marion Road
- 26th Street
- Shirley Avenue
- 41st Street
- Return to Downtown Bus Terminal
The new transit route schedules will be available online starting at 12:00 PM Saturday (January 29) and will be posted at the Downtown Bus Depot starting Monday (January 31).
At this point, Saturday service will remain the same with SAM On Demand.
The routes will resume to normal schedules once the driver shortage issues are resolved.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Sioux Falls Police Officer Makes It Big With Jimmy Fallon
- 5 Dumb Questions That Make a South Dakotan Hoppin' Mad
- Sioux Falls' Five Best Parking Spots
- Shocking Low Property Taxes in South Dakota Are In This County