Sioux Area Metro to Reduce Service

Using public transportation to get around in Sioux Falls is about to get a little more complicated for some riders.

The city has announced that staffing shortages are leading to reduced services on nearly half of the current routes.

The schedule changes take effect Monday (January 31).

Sioux Area Metro has announced that Routes 3 and 10 will move back to hourly service on weekdays, while other adjustments will be made to the schedules on Routes 1, 4, and 5.

Route 1:

Downtown Bus Terminal

12th Street

Western Avenue

22nd Street

VA Medical Center

26th Street

Kiwanis Avenue

49th Street

Louise Avenue

Southwest Transit Center

53rd Street Technology Blvd.

Return to Downtown Bus Terminal

Route 3:

Downtown Bus Terminal

Minnesota Avenue

41st Street Louise Ave

Southwest Transit Center

Return to Downtown Bus Terminal

Route 4:

Downtown Bus Terminal

10th Street

12th Street

Return to Downtown Bus Terminal

Route 5:

Downtown Bus Terminal

2nd Avenue

18th Street

7th Avenue

Avera McGreevy Clinic

20th Street

Cliff Avenue

41st Street

Phillips Avenue

14th Street

Return to Downtown Bus Terminal

Route 10:

Downtown Bus Terminal

12th Street

Valley View Road

Marion Road

26th Street

Shirley Avenue

41st Street

Return to Downtown Bus Terminal

The new transit route schedules will be available online starting at 12:00 PM Saturday (January 29) and will be posted at the Downtown Bus Depot starting Monday (January 31).

At this point, Saturday service will remain the same with SAM On Demand.

The routes will resume to normal schedules once the driver shortage issues are resolved.

