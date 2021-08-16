Bus Services In Sioux Falls Are Changing Due To Driver Shortage

There has been a mile-long list of shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coffee, toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, and even chocolate! Well, there is another shortage you can add to the list that directly impacts Sioux Falls residents. Specifically, Sioux Area Metro (S.A.M.) bus drivers are in short supply.

Effective on Monday, August 16th, Sioux Area Metro bus services will be temporarily reduced. This significant change in service for the Sioux Area Metro is the direct result of a bus driver shortage in Sioux Falls.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, the following "fixed routes will move to hourly service on weekdays:"

Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 19 will start at 5:45 A.M.

Routes 2, 5, 8, 9, and 10 will start at 6:15 A.M. from the Downtown Bus Depot.

Route 11 will remain at its normal start time of 6:15 A.M.

Night service will remain the same.

Saturday's bus times with the Sioux Area Metro will not be affected through the S.A.M. On-Demand service. The press release continues by stating, "Buses will depart from the Downtown Bus Depot every hour with service provided until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays. Route 11 will continue half-hour services from the Southwest Transfer Facility. An updated bus schedule is available on siouxfalls.org/sam ."

So if you are a frequent rider on the Sioux Area Metro buses, make sure you take note of these temporary changes and plan accordingly. No word yet on when the Sioux Area Metro's bus services will return to their normal operating schedule. You can always check in with our news partners at Dakota News Now for any immediate updates.