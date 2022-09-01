Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses

In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city.

Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer public transit at no charge for kids 18 years of age and under in Sioux Falls.

The program is not only designed to make getting to school easier for some kids, it is also a way to encourage public transportation ridership for kids and families and to help kids become familiar with using transit today.

In a press release, Mayor Paul TenHaken said:

'With the Kids Ride Free initiative, we hope to instill an early interest in kids to use public transit. Over the past 12 months, we had more than 15,000 youth riders, and our goal is that even more kids and families across Sioux Falls will make public transit part of their daily lives.'

Prior to this school year, public transit in Sioux Falls has only been free to kids during the summer months.

To get a free ride on Sioux Area Metro, middle and high school students will need to show their current school ID or a Freedom Pass to the bus driver when boarding.

Passes are available either at the Sioux Area Metro offices (500 East 6th Street) or at the Depot (120 East 11th Street).

A document showing proof of age (birth certificate, driver’s license, state ID card, etc.) is required to obtain a pass.

Children 10 years and under do not need to show an ID to ride for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

