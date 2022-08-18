Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App

When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal.

The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.

The app is free to parents and guardians and is secured so only authorized users will have access to school bus information.

Get our free mobile app

Stopfinder App Sioux Falls School District loading...

It will allow users to customize when they receive alerts about their child’s bus location and will let officials target communications to specific locations in the city to relay information (road closures, snow alerts, schedule changes) that may only be relevant for that area.

After the child’s primary household receives an activation invite, smartphone users should download the Stopfinder app to set up their student’s profile and enable GeoAlerts to receive push notifications as the bus approaches your stop location.

Included in the invitation is a unique 7-digit number for each student that they will they 'swipe' as they enter and exit the bus, information such as date, time, and location is transmitted to a secure database available for immediate access by parents, school, and transportation leaders.

This school year, 9,000 students at 35 schools in Sioux Falls will be utilizing transportation services from the district.

By the way, if you're looking to pick up a little extra money and provide a valuable service for the school kids in our area, there is an urgent need for school bus drivers.

You can apply online today.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals