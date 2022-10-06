Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability.
But all of that is about to change in South Dakota.
The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program, which will offer free online tutoring to students across South Dakota.
The program will allow kids from kindergarten through 12th grade to have one-on-one sessions with education students from Black Hills State University and Northern State University.
Tutors will be available Monday through Sunday afternoons and evenings.
Support is available in a number of subjects, including English/language arts, math, science, and social studies.
To access the free service, parents first need to register their students to use the platform. Once registered, sessions can either be pre-scheduled or on-demand, depending on tutor availability.
Here's South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson with more on the program: