Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away

We're now less than two weeks away from the 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation.

The event on Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon will feature entertainment, a Skyforce intrasquad scrimmage, NBA mascots, door prizes, contests, and more.

The event itself dates back to 2017 in Kadoka, South Dakota, and annually seeks to raise funds to help assist the foundation's recipients and their families.

Here is more on Trevor's Legacy Foundation, its history, and mission:

Trevor’s Legacy Foundation was founded in honor of Trevor Torkelson, a Kadoka Area High School student whose life was taken due to a drunk driver in 2015. Torkelson shared a passion for children and sports, specifically basketball and was an avid Michael Jordan fan. His compassion and impact in the community shaped Trevor’s Legacy Foundation, which was designed to help improve the quality of life for others. The foundation specializes in assisting children with substantial medical needs.

It's all for a great cause and provides our community with a great source of entertainment that benefits families that face medical hardship resulting from children's medical needs.

Doors open at 5 pm and the event begins at 6:00 on Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon. For more information, visit the official site of Trevor's Legacy Foundation.

Source: Trevor's Legacy Foundation and Sioux Falls Skyforce