RING THE BELL! College Classes, Public, Private Schools Begin This Month
College dorms will begin humming with excitement in mid-August as students begin the next stage of their education. Below are the public higher education listings of the six universities and two special schools governed by the South Dakota Board of Regents.
Black Hills State University - August 21
Northern State University - August 21
South Dakota Mines & Technology - August 21
South Dakota State University - August 21
Dakota State University - August 22
University of South Dakota - August 22
South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired - September 6
South Dakota Services for the Deaf
I'm sure you'll agree that the summer break for school kids keeps getting shorter and shorter. Sports camps come into play, and summer classes and early season activities are all cutting into that three-month vacation window.
As you begin your back-to-school shopping ask yourself, "How many days until the first day of school?"
Below are some of the public school districts' starting dates for the 2023-24 school year:
McCook Central - August 15
Yankton - August 15
Canton - August 16
Sioux Falls Christian - August 16
Tea Area - August 16
Sioux Falls Catholic - August 17
Vermillion - August 17
Garretson - August 18
Flandreau - August 21
Dell Rapids - August 22
Madison - August 22
West Central - August 22
Brandon Valley - August 23
Brookings - August 23
Sioux Falls Lutheran - August 23
Parker - August 23
Beresford - August 24
Harrisburg - August 24
Sioux Falls Public - August 24