College dorms will begin humming with excitement in mid-August as students begin the next stage of their education. Below are the public higher education listings of the six universities and two special schools governed by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Black Hills State University - August 21

Northern State University - August 21

South Dakota Mines & Technology - August 21

South Dakota State University - August 21

Dakota State University - August 22

University of South Dakota - August 22

South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired - September 6

South Dakota Services for the Deaf

I'm sure you'll agree that the summer break for school kids keeps getting shorter and shorter. Sports camps come into play, and summer classes and early season activities are all cutting into that three-month vacation window.

As you begin your back-to-school shopping ask yourself, "How many days until the first day of school?"

Below are some of the public school districts' starting dates for the 2023-24 school year:

McCook Central - August 15

Yankton - August 15

Canton - August 16

Sioux Falls Christian - August 16

Tea Area - August 16

Sioux Falls Catholic - August 17

Vermillion - August 17

Garretson - August 18

Flandreau - August 21

Dell Rapids - August 22

Madison - August 22

West Central - August 22

Brandon Valley - August 23

Brookings - August 23

Sioux Falls Lutheran - August 23

Parker - August 23

Beresford - August 24

Harrisburg - August 24

Sioux Falls Public - August 24

