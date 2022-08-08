South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week

WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner.

Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice. Early morning band rehearsals at the crack of dawn. Teacher in-service days. And, trips to the store with mom to buy school supplies and new clothes.

Incoming first-year students will be faced with climbing stairs to college dorm rooms only to have dad ask, "Why do you need this?"

Below is a list of area South Dakota schools and dates for the first day of classes for the 2023-24 academic year.

August 15 - Tri-Valley

August 17 - Tea Area, Canton, Mitchell, Bridgewater-Emery, Howard, Baltic

August 18 - Sioux Falls Catholic, Garretson, McCook Central, Canistota, Chester, Montrose, Vermillion

August 22 - Marion, Flandreau, Yankton

August 23 - Harrisburg, West Central, Colman-Egan, Madison

August 24 - Brandon Valley, Lennox, Brookings, Parker

August 25 - Sioux Falls Public, Sioux Falls Lutheran School, Beresford, Dell Rapids

College:

August 22 - University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, Southeast Tech

August 24 - University of Sioux Falls

August 31 - Augustana University

