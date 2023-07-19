South Dakota’s First Day Of School For Sioux Empire Area

Get our free mobile app

The words that most students hate to hear, and most parents can't wait to hear: "The first day of school will soon be here."

When you drive around town there are signs that the new school year is about to begin. Early morning marching band practices, football practice, and teacher in-service, just to name a few.

I'm sure you'll agree that the summer break for school kids keeps getting shorter and shorter. Sports camps come into play, and summer classes and early season activities are all cutting into that three-month vacation window.

As you begin your back-to-school shopping ask yourself, "How many days until the first day of school?"

Below are some of the school districts' starting dates for the 2023-24 school year:

McCook Central - August 15

Yankton - August 15

Canton - August 16

Sioux Falls Christian - August 16

Tea Area - August 16

Sioux Falls Catholic - August 17

Vermillion - August 17

Garretson - August 18

Flandreau - August 21

Dell Rapids - August 22

Madison - August 22

West Central - August 22

Brandon Valley - August 23

Brookings - August 23

Sioux Falls Lutheran - August 23

Parker - August 23

Beresford - August 24

Harrisburg - August 24

Sioux Falls Public - August 24