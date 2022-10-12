South Dakota Receives Additional $50 Million Freedom Scholarships

College students in South Dakota who need it the most will continue to pursue their dreams with additional scholarship money from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard.

The Freedom Scholarship is a statewide effort to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live and work in South Dakota after graduation.

Here is one student's overview of how the program has helped here.

On Monday, an announcement was made by the financial institution that it was adding $50 million to the Freedom Scholarship endowment. The Freedom Scholarship endowment was created in the 2021 Legislative session.

As stated In a press release, the scholarship program has now reached $225 million with additional gifts from Avera Health, Sanford Health, and the State of South Dakota.

“About 1,276 students accepted Freedom Scholarships during its first year,” Dykhouse said. “The awards ranged from $1,500 to $5,000 and each allowed a South Dakota student to pursue his or her dreams. It truly made a difference in the lives of many, and I could not be prouder of the organizations that stepped up and made this program happen.”

Students or parents interested in learning more should visit freedomscholarshipsd.com or talk to one of the 11 participating South Dakota colleges and universities.

