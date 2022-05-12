5 Things To Cut While Paying Over $4 Gallon Gas In South Dakota

Not going to bury the headline here:

Cut the Cable-The cost of cable TV is outrageous

Get a part-time job, as if there are no more than a few thousand right now in South Dakota

Do you really need that extra car

Give up smoking you, idiot

Eat out less and cook at home

Most of all, get on and stick to a budget. Script out your income, figure out what your monthly bills amount to, and what you need for the most important necessities.

Oh, and that credit card should go in the bottom drawer until things settle down.

This week around the region we saw a spike in gas prices of 20 cents per gallon, shooting the price up to $4.19. The big hurt is on truck drivers now as they are forking over $5.50 per gallon

No one is sure how long the gas prices will be at record highs. It could be months that we'll be feeling the pressure at the pump. All because of inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine.

So be smarter about what you do with your money and use common sense.

If it comes down to it, park the car and use SAM.

