South Dakota Gas Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Rising gas prices are a major concern right now in the state of South Dakota. Compared to where things were just a few short years ago, the jump has been staggering.

While the national average of gas has dipped slightly in recent days, experts are predicting another surge at the pump as we head towards July 4th, as over 40 million Americans are expected to hit the roads.

According to AAA, South Dakota gas prices are currently averaging around $4.76 per gallon, well over $1.50 more than last summer. And compared to 2019, it's an even bigger jump.

In December of 2019, one of our own articles spoke about a rise in gas prices at the time.

Back then, gas prices in the Mount Rushmore State were hovering around $2.48 per gallon. Remember those days? And in December of 2018, it was even lower, at $2.22 per gallon.

As prices at the pump continue to rise, it's hard to imagine the days of $2.22 a gallon ever again in South Dakota. But there are some helpful tools you can use to your advantage to save on gas.

AAA says some simple ways to save your gas include, limiting idiling in parking lots and driveways, keeping your tires inflated to the proper level, and using cruise control to your advantage.

