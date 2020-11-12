Sioux Area Metro Temporarily Reducing Weekday Service

Beginning today, the Sioux Area Metro Transit Service will be reducing its service throughout the area. This is due to staffing issues related to the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the city of Sioux Falls said the following:

All fixed routes will move to hourly service on weekdays. All fixed routes will begin services at 5:45 a.m. from the Downtown Bus Depot except for Route 11 services which begin at 6:15 am. Buses will then depart from the Downtown Depot every hour thereafter with service provided during normal operating hours. -City of Sioux Falls

The city also said in the statement that Route 11 is continuing its half-hour services from the Southwest Transfer Facility.

According to the city of Sioux Falls, Saturday services will remain at the same level at this time. Once the staffing issues are resolved, the city plans on switching the routes back to a normal level.

The city will also be posting the new routes at the Sioux Area Metro Downtown Depot. You can find the information on the new routes on their website. You can also call the Sioux Area Metro Offices at 605-367-7151.

