Houston Tops AP Men’s College Basketball Poll

Now it is Houston's turn at the top of The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday's latest poll, climbing one spot to end the six-week stay of reigning national champion UConn. Houston (24-3) became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season.

Purdue rose one spot to No. 2, while the Huskies' loss to Creighton dropped them to third in a poll that included South Florida cracking the rankings for the first time in program history.

Tennessee moved up a spot to No. 4 for its highest ranking of the season, followed by Marquette. Arizona, Kansas, Iowa State, North Carolina and Duke rounded out the top 10.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

1. Houston (53) 24-3

2. Purdue (4) 25-3

3. UConn (5) 25-3

4. Tennessee 21-6

5. Marquette 21-6

6. Arizona 21-6

7. Kansas 21-6

8. Iowa State 21-6

9. North Carolina 21-6

10. Duke 21-6

11. Auburn 21-6

12. Creighton 20-8

13. Illinois 20-7

14. Alabama 19-8

15. Baylor 19-8

16. Kentucky 19-8

17. Saint Mary's 23-6

18. South Carolina 22-5

19. Washington State 21-7

20. San Diego State 21-7

21. Dayton 21-5

22. Utah State 22-5

23. Gonzaga 22-6

24. Florida 19-8

25. South Florida 21-5

