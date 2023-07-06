How Did This Chicago Fan Pull Off Epic Moment at Wrigley North?

Get our free mobile app

Are they really selling this popular collectible from Wrigley Field at the baseball park in Milwaukee?

It Was Another Epic 'War on 94'

Chicago Cubs fans have always referred to American Family Field / Miller Park as Wrigley North because of the number of die-hards that fill up the stadium who either live near Milwaukee or travel up I-94 to support their boys in blue.

And this past series was no different.

More than half the fans at the Brewers home stadium on 4th of July seemed to be wearing their Cubs' jerseys with Swanson, Happ, and actually, lots of Rizzo jerseys still in circulation.

Every Game Was an Emotional Roller Coaster

Starting with the 6-0 lead the Cubs had in Game 1 which they ended up giving away and losing 8-6.

Then in Game 2 on July 4, the Cubs built a 6-2 lead late in the game, but again let it slip away. The Brewers tied the game 6-6 in the 9th inning and had multiple chances to win it in extra innings, but Ian Happ had a couple of throws that helped Chicago take the 'W' 7-6.

Game 3 was another unexpected Cubs victory when they were down to their last strike before scoring 3 runs in the 9th inning to win 4-3.

And in the finale today (Thursday 7/6), after the Cubs tied the game in the top of the 8th inning, the former Cub Victor Caratini hit a home run in the bottom of the 8th and the Brewers held on for a one-run victory 6-5.

This Cubs Fan Just Won The Series

I was at the game on the Fourth of July and sitting in front of me was a Cubs fan wearing a Dansby Swanson jersey and drinking from a beer bat. Wait? This beer bat had a Cubs logo on it?

Are they selling Chicago Cubs beer bats in Milwaukee?

After asking a couple of people around me, they in fact are NOT selling any kind of beer bats at American Family Field, so this die-hard Cubs fan apparently smuggled in his.

With all the security measures walking into the stadium, did the woman next to him bring the beer bat in under her dress? Did he have it shoved down the back of his shorts?

According to the American Family Field policy, here's what you can bring into the ballpark:

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller), and personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit) are all permitted inside of the ballpark.

However he pulled it off, it was an epic moment when he was able to raise a Chicago Cubs beer bat in the Milwaukee Brewers home park while singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" where we root, root, root for the CUBBIES!

