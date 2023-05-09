The American League Central division leaders Minnesota Twins (19-16) begin a long week of home games facing National League opponents. First up a 3-game series against the San Diego Padres followed by three against the Chicago Cubs.

It will be a return to Target Field for former Twins Nelson Cruz as the Padres (18-17) will make their first appearance since 2017.

Minnesota has only won two games in the last two series.

Louie Varland gets the start for the Twins Tuesday with the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. San Diego counters with Iowa native Michael Wacha.

On Friday night, the Dark Knight comes to Target Field for DC Comics Night. Fitting, don't you think? Fans who purchase this special theme night package receive a ticket to the game, plus a limited-edition Batman/Twins-themed bobblehead.

As we all know the Cubs like to play in the sunshine so two-day games are set for Saturday and Sunday this Mother's Day weekend.

