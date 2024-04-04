Ryan Jeffers 3-Run Homer Lifts Minnesota Twins Over Brewers
In some games, all it takes is one big inning. And, on Wednesday in Milwaukee the Minnesota Twins got that one big inning as Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking three-run drive to cap a five-run seventh inning.
Kiriloff and Byron Buxton opened the seventh with back-to-back doubles off Joel Payamps (0-1), and Carlos Correa’s one-out single drove in the tying run. With two outs and two on, Jeffers got ahead 2-0 in the count against Bryse Wilson, fouled off four straight pitches, and hit a 376-foot drive over the left-field wall to end an 0-for-13 slump.
The Twins had not gone deep since Royce Lewis in the first inning of last week’s opener.
Jeffers added an RBI single in the ninth off Thyago Vieira.
Milwaukee’s Joe Ross made his first major league appearance since August 2021 and Minnesota’s Chris Paddack made his first start since May 2022. Both pitchers have undergone Tommy John surgery twice.
The Twins Home Opener is Thursday with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Pablo López (1-0, 1.29 ERA) will be on the mound for the Twins and RHP Tanner Bibee (0-0, 6.75) for the Guardians.
