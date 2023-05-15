Hot Bats, Solid Pitching Give Minnesota Twins Another Series Win

Fans at Target Field over the weekend were treated to the long ball as the Minnesota Twins hit eight home runs over the final two games of the series with the Chicago Cubs posting a season-high in runs and hits (18) for the second game in a row.

Sunday's run-fest saw the Twins roll to a 16-3 win over the Cubs as Minnesota won their second consecutive series. Count them up, 29 runs in three games. WOW!

It was a very special Mother's Day at the ballpark.

It was a getaway day for the Twins. After a packed house on Sunday fans bid farewell to the hometeam who is now off for a West Coast series.

The six-game road trip begins Monday in Los Angeles where Pablo López (2-2, 3.47 ERA) will start against Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12).

Then, it's three with the LA Angels followed by the San Francisco Giants.

Listen for Minnesota Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

