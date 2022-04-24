How Do You Buy a Fishing License Online in Nebraska?

It's that time of the year again, time to get your fishing license if you plan on doing any fishing in the great state of Nebraska.

So how do you buy a Nebraska fishing license online?

Get our free mobile app

The state of Nebraska makes it very easy for you to purchase a fishing permit online and you can look at the different options and purchase by clicking here.



You can buy a 1-day, 3-day, annual, or multi-year fishing license and only those who are 16 and older need to have a fishing license in the state of Nebraska.

Once you purchase it online, make sure and download the license to your smartphone or take a screenshot or print it off and carry it with you at all times while on the water or fishing throughout the state.

So make sure and get your fishing license today so the next time the weather is right, you can hit up a body of water in Nebraska and catch the "BIG" one.

For more information on hunting and fishing permits in Nebraska, lakes throughout the state, and other news from the Nebraska Game and Parks Department, you can visit their website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: