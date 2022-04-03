How Do You Purchase a Minnesota Fishing License Online?

How Do You Purchase a Minnesota Fishing License Online?

Brady Rogers via Unsplash

It is that time of the year once again to make sure that you have a up to date fishing license as you head out to the waters in hopes of catching the 'big one'.

For many, purchasing a fishing license can be a afterthought when you are getting all the other things together in order to head out fishing.

Get our free mobile app

To make things easier, states started selling their fishing licenses online to make the process a little more smooth for all involved.

So how do you buy a fishing license online in the state of Minnesota?

Well, it is very east.

All you have to do is click here and you can fill out all the information and pay online as well.

After you pay, you can either take a screenshot of the license, email it to yourself or print off a copy.

For more information on fishing in Minnesota, their fishing rules, and for more information on places to fish in the state, you can visit the Minnesota DNR website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

Filed Under: Fishing, Minnesota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top