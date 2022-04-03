How Do You Purchase a Minnesota Fishing License Online?

It is that time of the year once again to make sure that you have a up to date fishing license as you head out to the waters in hopes of catching the 'big one'.

For many, purchasing a fishing license can be a afterthought when you are getting all the other things together in order to head out fishing.

To make things easier, states started selling their fishing licenses online to make the process a little more smooth for all involved.

So how do you buy a fishing license online in the state of Minnesota?

Well, it is very east.

All you have to do is click here and you can fill out all the information and pay online as well.

After you pay, you can either take a screenshot of the license, email it to yourself or print off a copy.

For more information on fishing in Minnesota, their fishing rules, and for more information on places to fish in the state, you can visit the Minnesota DNR website.

