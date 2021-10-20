The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets in the team's season opener tonight at the Target Center. What should fans expect this season?

Minnesota is coming off another disappointing season in which the team finished 4th in the Northwest and 23-49 overall. The season marked the third straight season without a playoff appearance for the franchise.

Now with a new President of Basketball Operations, additions of talent like Patrick Beverley, and a healthy roster, the Timberwolves are looking to change the narrative this season.

Heading into tonight's season opener, the Timberwolves win/loss betting line is 35.5 games according to Sporting News. This is up from the opening line of 32.5 that was set after the conclusion of last season. Unfortunately, that would put the Timberwolves 12th in the Western Conference and outside of the playoffs and play-in tournament.

They aren't far behind teams that have projected win/loss totals in spots 9-11. The Sacramento Kings (36.5), New Orleans Pelicans (39.5), and Memphis Grizzlies (41.5) are all within a few games on the updated list.

The Western Conference, as expected, is projected to be dominated by the LA Lakers (53.5), Utah Jazz (52.5), and Phoenix Suns (51.5) this season. Brooklyn (56.5) still has the highest win/loss total as of today.

Will the Timberwolves exceed expectations this season and make a run to the postseason? We'll find out starting tonight as they battle the Houston Rockets at 7:00 at the Target Center.