How much are football season tickets for the local Division-I and Division-II schools around the Sioux Falls area?

College football fans will have the chance to experience the newly renovated DaktoaDome in Vermillion, see the championship runner-up Jackrabbits in Brookings, hang out in Augieville, or make their way back to the 'Bob' in just a matter of a few weeks.

Most of the prices for those four local schools have remained consistent even following the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down last year or limiting attendance. USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF all have different options that fit every budget to get fans out to each home game.

University of South Dakota

USD will look to pack the fully renovated DakotaDome five times this season. Season tickets are available and are $150 for adults, $70 for youth, or $128 for USD faculty and staff. Most seats in the DakotaDome require a donation. Premium sections require a $75/seat donation. High priority sections require a $100/account donation. There are a few sections that do not require an extra donation.

9/11/21 - vs. Northern Arizona

10/2/21 - vs. Indiana State (Dakota Days)

10/9/21 - vs. North Dakota State

10/23/21 - vs. Illinois State

11/13/21 - vs. South Dakota State

Season tickets for USD can be selected and purchased here.

South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits have four different price levels listed for season tickets, but only three appear to be left when in the purchase area. Top-level seats run $250 for the entire season. "Level 2" seats start at $150, and "level 3" tickets at $125. Most of the sections at Dana J. Dykhouse stadium require a seat donation in order to purchase season tickets. The seat donations range from $50-$100. There are just a couple of sections available that do not require a donation on top of the ticket price.

SDSU will play at home six times this season.

9/11/21 - vs. Lindenwood

10/2/21 - vs. Dixie State (Beef Bowl)

10/9/21 - vs. Southern Illinois

10/23/21 - vs. Northern Iowa (Hobo Day)

11/6/21 - vs. North Dakota State

11/20/21 - vs. North Dakota

More information about SDSU season tickets can be found here.

Augustana

Augustana does season tickets a little differently than most others. Fans are able to purchase reserved chairback seating for $100 (public) or $50 (A-Club). General admission tickets are $69 (public) or $35 (A-Club). Augustana has most of the middle sections of Kirkeby-Over Stadium reserved for A-Club members.

Augustana will host five games this season.

9/4/21 - vs. Minot State (Be Bold, Wear Gold)

9/18/21 - vs. MSU Moorhead (Hall of Fame Game)

10/9/21 - vs. Upper Iowa (Viking Days)

10/30/21 - vs. Winona State (49th Annual Shrine Game)

11/13/21 - vs. Southwest Minnesota State (Senior Day)

To fill out an interest form to purchase Augustana football season tickets, click here. Those interested in joining the A-Club can do so here.

University of Sioux Falls

USF, like Augie, offers either reserved seating or general admission seating for season tickets. Reserved seating in sections K, L, M, N, O is $100 for the season. General admission season tickets run $80 per seat. In some instances, purchasing a season ticket for USF will essentially get someone one free game.

The Cougars will play six games at Bob Young Field this season.

9/2/21 - vs. Bemidji State

9/18/21 - vs. Concordia St. Paul

10/2/21 - vs. Augustana (Key to the City)

10/16/21 - vs. Mary

10/23/21 - vs. Winona State

11/13/21 - vs. Upper Iowa

Those interested in USF season tickets are able to fill out this form.

Enjoy the football games this season!