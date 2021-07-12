How much talent is on the Eagles roster – Football at Four

(July 12, 2021): On Monday's edition of Football at Four, Geoff Mosher joins The Sports Bash talking:

*Perspective on Darius Slay in the Eagles new Defense under Coordinator Jonathan Gannon and expectations for what we could see this upcoming season

*Thoughts on how the rest of the NFL views the Eagles Defensive Talent and will their Defense play better in the 2021 NFL season or will they just be different

*What are realistic expectations for the Eagles Defensive Line this upcoming season and are they deeper than last year

*Is it fair or accurate to rank Lane Johnson outside the top ten of the best Offensive Tackles in the NFL

*Takeaways from NFL evaluators ranking Jason Kelce as one of the best Interior Linemen in the league

*How good can the Eagles Offense be if their starters are healthier this season compared to last year

*Realistic expectations for Running Back Miles Sanders this upcoming season

*If Travis Fulgham plays as well this upcoming season as he did for those four games last year, how much of an impact could that have on the Eagles 2021 season

*How good can Dallas Goedert be if there is no Zach Ertz on the team this upcoming season

(Geoff Mosher is an NFL Reporter and Eagles Insider who Co-Hosts "Inside The Birds Podcast" along with writing for Insidethebirds.com)

