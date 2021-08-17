How to Celebrate the Big Sioux in Style at Downtown Riverfest

If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 21, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event!

The best way to explain it is that the 8th Annual Downtown Riverfest is a party on steroids, with something for everyone, from kids to adults, singles to families, and everything in between!

The official start time is 4 PM on Saturday (August 21) and things should be wrapping up at 11 PM. But until then there will be so much fun to be had, that you may not know where to begin!

Get our free mobile app

The Activity Tent will be buzzing from 4:30 to 7:30 PM with a bunch of lively activities!

Phil Baker Music will be there helping your kids learn, but mostly laugh out loud!

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will help you make your own birdfeeders.

The Washington Pavilion will be face painting and the Radley Rex Puppets will appear.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium will present Ocean in Motion

SDSU Ice Cream Truck will be there & you can participate in the Undeniably Dairy Scavenger Hunt to earn free Ice Cream!

The first band hits the stage at 4:30 and the music wraps up around 11:00. You'll be hearing a wide-ranging variety of musical styles throughout the evening from rock and funk to hip-hop and soul.

Bingo starts at 8 PM for ages 21 and over hosted by Woodgrain Brewery. You can win prizes from downtown restaurants, breweries, and businesses.

There will be no shortage of edibles either, with food trucks galore selling everything from barbecue to kettle corn, cajun favorites to candy.

And last but not least all kinds of vendors with information, art, jewelry, health care items, and the list goes on.

For complete information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Riverview Heights Home