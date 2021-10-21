How to Stop Your Windshield From Steaming Up

It's just about that time of the year again. Foggy windshields can be annoying and downright dangerous. Here's a simple hack to make sure your windshield never fogs over again. And the best part? All of the items you need for this are probably already in your home.

Next time you're in a bind like that, try this simple trick for a fog-free windshield.

Our cars take in almost constant moisture from every angle during the winter months, and that includes the inside of your car windshield. Sometimes, no matter what you do with your defrost/heat you can't get the fog on your car windows to disappear.

So what's the trick for a fog-free windshield? Here's what you'll need:

Kitty Litter

Two socks

Tape

Then simply pour one cup of kitty litter into a sock, tape it off, then tie the second sock around for extra protection. Place your sock on the dashboard of your car and it will instantly soak up any excess moisture in your vehicle.

If you're a cat owner, this is a pretty easy thing to find; If not, kitty litter is pretty inexpensive and it's a good idea to keep it in your vehicle during the colder months anyway, as it can help you get unstuck in icy conditions.

I've tried this and it works really well! Check out the video below for a closer look.

Story Credit: LET ME KNOW

