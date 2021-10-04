Hy-Vee Scan Out Hunger Campaign to Provide 5 Million Meals

What impact will 5 million meals have on the Sioux Falls community? You're about to find out when you shop any of the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee food stores. The “Scan Out Hunger” initiative has kicked off to raise $500,000.

Here is how it works. At any Hy-Vee store, you will see the special “H” QR code. When you scan the "H" on your mobile device, weekly daily deals and coupons can be viewed plus the Scan Out Hunger site to make a donation that will go directly to Feeding America.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

According to a release by Hy-Vee, for every $1 donated, Feeding America is able to help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

“As we head into fall and look toward the holidays, this, unfortunately, is when food insecurity can hit families the hardest,” said Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO, and President of Hy-Vee. “Food banks are working hard to meet the needs of their communities as the pandemic continues to burden families. We are asking our customers and partners to join our campaign to help ensure no one has to worry about when their next meal will be.”

So beginning today at any of the seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores, scan-away to support Feeding America.