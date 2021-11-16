‘Impractical Jokers’ Tour Cancels December Show for Sioux Falls
UPDATE: This show has been canceled.
No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
This show was set for December 19, 2021, in Sioux Falls.
With each new season on the hit show, Impractical Jokers continues to take dares to outrageous levels and is truTV’s longest-running & top-rated original comedy.
