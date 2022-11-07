Indianapolis Colts Part Ways with Reich Amid 3-5-1 Start

There are a lot of teams that haven't met expectations thus far in the NFL season. One of which has already decided to part ways with their Head Coach.

The Indianapolis Colts, owners of a 3-5-1 record which includes a 3 game losing skid, have parted ways with longtime Head Coach Frank Reich per Adam Schefter.

Here is the official tweet from ESPN's NFL Insider:

It's been a disappointing stretch lately for the Colts, who were all in this season with veteran QB Matt Ryan. Ryan, who battled turnover issues throughout the beginning portion of the season, was benched two weeks ago in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

On top of Ryan's benching, the Colts have battled crucial injuries to star players from Shaquille Leonard to Jonathan Taylor.

Indy is 3-5-1 at present, and have hovered around mediocrity since Reich took the reigns in 2018.

The longtime NFL player and coach will finish his tenure in Indianapolis with a mark of 40-33-1, and a 1-2 record in the postseason.

Prior to his time as Head Coach in Indianapolis, Reich served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Colts travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

