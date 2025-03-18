Iowa Moving Boys Basketball State Tournament to Ames in 2027

The Iowa High School Boys Basketball Tournament has been hosted by Des Moines dating back to 1963, but that is about to change.

On Tuesday, news broke from the IAHSAA that the association will move the Boys Tournament to Hilton Coliseum in Ames beginning in 2027.

It is an initial five-year agreement that will run from 2027 to 2031.

Per IAHSAA.org:

A century after playing championships inside State Gym, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa State University (ISU) enter an exciting new era together as the IHSAA State Basketball Tournament will move to James H. Hilton Coliseum starting in 2027. An initial five-year agreement with support from Discover Ames will place the five-day, 32-team boys’ tournament inside Hilton Coliseum as the first-of-its-kind multi-use CyTown district is developed at the Iowa State Center and slated to come online in 2027. IHSAA basketball brings eight qualifiers across four classifications to the state tournament. Since moving to a five-day format in 2018, the event has averaged nearly 50,000 paid attendees with full capacity available.

View the full release here.

Source: IAHSAA.org

