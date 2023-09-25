Iowa, Colorado Fall Out of Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

College Football lived up to the hype on Saturday. With a total of six ranked vs. ranked games, we knew we were in for a treat.

We got a ton of great football games, including some that didn't involve ranked teams.

However, for fans of Colorado and Iowa, whose teams both lost on Saturday, they'll be sad to find out that they both have exited the latest AP Top 25.

Get our free mobile app

The Buffs got run over on the road in Eugene on Saturday, falling to 3-1 on the season with a 42-6 road loss.

As for the Hawkeyes, they failed to manage a point against Big Ten rival Penn State on Saturday night, falling to the Nittany Lions 31-0.

Here are the latest rankings:

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Georgia (55) 2. Michigan (1) 3. Texas (2) 4. Ohio State (1) 5. Florida State (3) 6. Penn State 7. Washington (1) 8. USC 9. Oregon 10. Utah 11. Notre Dame 12. Alabama 13. LSU 14. Oklahoma 15. North Carolina 16. Washington State 17. Duke 18. Miami 19. Oregon State 20. Ole Miss 21. Tennessee 22. Florida 23. Missouri 24. Kansas 25. Fresno State

Source: ESPN.com (AP Poll)