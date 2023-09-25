Iowa, Colorado Fall Out of Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
College Football lived up to the hype on Saturday. With a total of six ranked vs. ranked games, we knew we were in for a treat.
We got a ton of great football games, including some that didn't involve ranked teams.
However, for fans of Colorado and Iowa, whose teams both lost on Saturday, they'll be sad to find out that they both have exited the latest AP Top 25.
Get our free mobile app
The Buffs got run over on the road in Eugene on Saturday, falling to 3-1 on the season with a 42-6 road loss.
As for the Hawkeyes, they failed to manage a point against Big Ten rival Penn State on Saturday night, falling to the Nittany Lions 31-0.
Here are the latest rankings:
AP Top 25 college football poll
First-place votes in parentheses.
|1. Georgia (55)
|2. Michigan (1)
|3. Texas (2)
|4. Ohio State (1)
|5. Florida State (3)
|6. Penn State
|7. Washington (1)
|8. USC
|9. Oregon
|10. Utah
|11. Notre Dame
|12. Alabama
|13. LSU
|14. Oklahoma
|15. North Carolina
|16. Washington State
|17. Duke
|18. Miami
|19. Oregon State
|20. Ole Miss
|21. Tennessee
|22. Florida
|23. Missouri
|24. Kansas
|25. Fresno State
Source: ESPN.com (AP Poll)
13 Famous Iowans
It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!
What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.
Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!
The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!