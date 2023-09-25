Iowa, Colorado Fall Out of Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

College Football lived up to the hype on Saturday. With a total of six ranked vs. ranked games, we knew we were in for a treat.

We got a ton of great football games, including some that didn't involve ranked teams.

However, for fans of Colorado and Iowa, whose teams both lost on Saturday, they'll be sad to find out that they both have exited the latest AP Top 25.

The Buffs got run over on the road in Eugene on Saturday, falling to 3-1 on the season with a 42-6 road loss.

As for the Hawkeyes, they failed to manage a point against Big Ten rival Penn State on Saturday night, falling to the Nittany Lions 31-0.

Here are the latest rankings:

AP Top 25 college football poll

First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Georgia (55)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Texas (2)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Florida State (3)
6. Penn State
7. Washington (1)
8. USC
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Alabama
13. LSU
14. Oklahoma
15. North Carolina
16. Washington State
17. Duke
18. Miami
19. Oregon State
20. Ole Miss
21. Tennessee
22. Florida
23. Missouri
24. Kansas
25. Fresno State

Source: ESPN.com (AP Poll)

