Iowa Alum Kittle Endures Hilarious Punishment from ISU’s Purdy

George Kittle is as proud of an Iowa Hawkeye as you will find.

He had to put his money where his mouth is this week however, as his Iowa Hawkeyes dropped the Cy-Hawk matchup to rival Iowa State.

It just so happens that Kittle's quarterback in the NFL is arguably the best Iowa State signal caller of all time: Brock Purdy.

Purdy and Kittle are a dynamic duo on the field for the 49ers, and the duo put their heads (and helmets) together for a creative bet on the game this season.

The Cyclones came from behind to win 20-19 this past Saturday in Iowa City, their second consecutive win in Iowa City in the series, but only their second in the last 9 matchups.

Here's the video evidence of Kittle serving his sentence for the humbling loss:

As long as these two are teammates, I'm sure the ante will go up every year for the rivalry bet. I can't wait to see what's next!

The 49ers are out to a 1-0 start on the season after a season opening win over the New York Jets, and now gear up to take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 2, a 12:00 Noon kick time on CBS.

Source: Cyclone Fanatic on Twitter